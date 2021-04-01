Advertisement

Hayes homers, Pirates 2-hit Cubs 5-3 on chilly opening day

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer and Pittsburgh’s relievers dominated in a two-hitter, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on a chilly opening day.

The gametime temperature at Wrigley Field was 36 degrees, and the flags at the iconic ballpark rippled in the breeze for much of the sunny afternoon.

A crowd of 10,343 dressed in winter jackets, hooded sweatshirts and hats for the return of fans to Wrigley after they were kept out last summer because of the pandemic.

Anthony Rizzo, Joc Pederson and Willson Contreras each hit a sacrifice fly for Chicago, but that was it for the reigning NL Central champions.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/1/2021 6:34:18 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Metro Homicide has identified the woman who died after a South Bend shooting early Thursday...
Police identify woman in deadly shooting on Dunham Street in South Bend
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
People are mourning the recent suicide of 14-year-old Aydan Leis.
LaGrange County family grieving suicide of 14-year-old son
Animal Emergency Clinic in Mishawaka closing, changing structure
Will Indiana students be required to have Covid-19 vaccine?

Latest News

It’s been 20 years since the Notre Dame Women’s Basketball team were cutting down nets in St....
On this day in Notre Dame History: Irish Women’s Basketball win first national championship
Gaff played high school ball a few miles down the road at Concord, and after an All-American...
Eric Gaff promoted to St. Joe boys basketball head coach
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 27: Indiana takes on NC State in the Sweet 16 at Alamodome on March 27,...
Indiana, Teri Moren agree to extension through 2027
Cabrera homers off Bieber in snow, Tigers beat Indians 3-2