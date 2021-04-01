Eric Gaff promoted to St. Joe boys basketball head coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The new head coach of the Saint Joe boys basketball team will be Eric Gaff.

He spent the last two seasons on legendary head coach Mark Johnson’s staff as an assistant. Johnson retired after 36 seasons as a head coach after the Indians run to Semi-State in 2021.

“I am ecstatic to take over as the head coach of Saint Joe boy’s basketball,” Gaff said. “It is a fantastic program that has been under the leadership of Mark Johnson, who has done a stellar job of building a foundation for a program that will excel for years to come. I am lucky to take over for him and continue to build upon the foundation he laid. I look forward to bringing my style of coaching and leadership to continue the Saint Joe tradition and pursuit of excellence.”

Gaff played high school ball a few miles down the road at Concord, and after an All-American career at Grace College, Gaff played professionally overseas in Australia.

“I am truly excited to announce that Eric Gaff will be our next boys’ basketball coach,” Director of Athletics Deb Brown said. “He is unquestionably the best person we could have hired. His basketball knowledge and experience are exceptional, and it is a joy to watch him teach and interact with his players and students. Our basketball players will certainly grow and develop their basketball skills, but more importantly, they will grow and develop important life skills under his leadership.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.