Edwardsburg falls to Wayland 61-48 in regional championship

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - On Wednesday night, the Edwardsburg girls basketball team looked to win the program’s first ever regional title but the Eddies fell short 61-48 to Wayland.

Edwardsburg was able to cut the deficit to four points in the fourth quarter, but then the Wildcats began to pull way.

Even though the season has come to an end, the Eddies were still able to complete their season during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just told them to keep their heads up,” Edwardsburg said Jon Pobuda said. “We can walk out of here knowing that we gave 100 percent. We gave everything we have. We were diving on the floor. The ball just wasn’t going in for us tonight. We just have to clean some things up. We’re a young team. At times, that showed a bit tonight but I think we will build from this. We will learn from this. We will get better. But I am still proud of them. They gave everything they have to this program, for this game, for the community and they can keep their heads up when they walk out of here tonight.”

The Eddies will return 11 of their 12 players back next season, and Edwardsburg hopes that maybe next season will be the year the Eddies win their first regional title.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.