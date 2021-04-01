Advertisement

Cabrera homers off Bieber in snow, Tigers beat Indians 3-2

The temperature at game time was 32 degrees, and the snow was starting to pick up a bit when Cabrera connected for his 488th career homer.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Miguel Cabrera homered through the snow in his first at-bat of the season, then added a sparkling play at first base to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians. Matthew Boyd beat reigning Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber, and the Tigers welcomed their fans back to Comerica Park with a victory. The temperature at game time was 32 degrees, and the snow was starting to pick up a bit when Cabrera connected for his 488th career homer. Bieber struck out 12 in six innings for Cleveland.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

