Amtrak announces plans for expansion, improvements

(Gray News) - One benefactor of President Joe Biden’s massive $2 trillion infrastructure plan could be Amtrak.

The passenger train service said the American Jobs Plan earmarks $80 billion for rail.

With @POTUS's infrastructure plan, Amtrak will create jobs and improve equity across the country, and we are ready to deliver. America needs a rail network that offers frequent, reliable, sustainable and equitable train service. Now is our time, let’s make rail the solution. — Amtrak (@Amtrak) March 31, 2021

Amtrak said if the bill is approved by Congress, it will be able to fix bridges, stations and tunnels that have gone beyond their design lives.

Their 2035 vision includes serving up to 160 more communities, adding more than 30 new routes and making more frequent trips on existing routes.

The company said it wants to improve service in its northeast corridor where it connects many cities with frequent trains.

Amtrak also says it would like to provide service to new cities, including Nashville, Louisville, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Amtrak said it has aspirations of boosting their passenger rail service so that it's available to more people. (Source: Amtrak)

Though Amtrak’s rail service is currently not available in much of the country, 32 million people rode on Amtrak trains in Fiscal Year 2019.

The president relied on the train heavily to commute from his home in Delaware to Washington, D.C., when he served as senator and vice president.

His 8,000 or so round trips on that route earned him the nickname “Amtrak Joe.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.