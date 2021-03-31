Advertisement

Will Indiana students be required to have Covid-19 vaccine?

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the Pfizer study’s effectiveness among 12 to 15-year-olds, could Indiana students be required to have a Covid-19 vaccine for the next school year?

A spokesperson for South Bend Community School Corp. said a discussion on potentially requiring the Covid vaccine has not happened.

In a statement, Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer said the district would not currently require the shot due to the fact the vaccines have been approved for emergency authorization. If once the vaccines move beyond emergency authorization, and if the State requires the vaccination, then the district would follow those state requirements like they do for other vaccinations.

Similarly, P-H-M officials say there has not been any discussion about requiring district students to get the Covid vaccine. They, too, are required to adhere to Indiana State Department of Health (IDOH) guidelines and requirements of school age vaccinations.

State health officials ultimately decide which vaccines are mandated for school-age students. No comment has been made on any prospective Covid-19 vaccine requirement.

