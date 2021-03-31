Advertisement

Whitmer doubles Michigan’s daily vaccination goal to 100,000

Coronavirus in Michigan
Coronavirus in Michigan(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is doubling Michigan’s daily COVID-19 vaccination goal to 100,000 shots.

She cites continuous week-over-week increases in allotments and an expanded number of providers that can administer doses.

She calls vaccinations safe, effective and essential to getting the country back to normal.

Michigan’s direct allotment of doses will total about 620,000 next week, a record. That is 12%, or roughly 66,000, more than this week and includes a substantial boost in the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Michigan, which is facing a third surge in cases, had the country’s second-highest per-capita rate over the past week.

