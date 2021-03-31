Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Michigan teen loves Italian food

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WNDU) - If you want to impress 13-year-old Asher, you should take him to an Italian restaurant. This Michigan foster child loves meatballs and even has his own special recipe! His story is provided by Grant Me Hope and the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE).

“I am a very good cook and a very good baker,” said Asher.

As for that meatball recipe?

“There’s a special way that I make them. I take ground beef. I put basil parsley, dill, some beef broth, and then I fry it with some olive oil. Yes, I would like to be a chef,” said Asher.

Asher likes to figure out how things operate. He would also like to build his own creations.

“I want to become a mechanical engineer so I can build a hover motorcycle,” said Asher. “It will be powered by jet propulsion.”

Until his invention is ready to go, Asher will rely on his bicycle for transportation. He loves riding his bike.

His favorite indoor activities include playing with Legos and video games. Asher enjoys Pokémon and Minecraft. He enjoys all the Star Wars movies and SpongeBob shows.

“I just think that SpongeBob is a hilarious character overall,” said Asher. “It’s just a funny show.”

He hopes his future forever family will like to watch it too. He also hopes his adoptive family has pets; preferably cats.

Asher is easy to get along with and kind to others.

“The best way to describe me is joyful, cheery, and funny,” said Asher.

If you would like to learn more about Asher, click here for links to Grant Me Hope and Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange:

http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/michigan/boys/asher/

https://www.mare.org/For-Families/View-Waiting-Children/view/Detail?id=35633

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are mourning the recent suicide of 14-year-old Aydan Leis.
LaGrange County family grieving suicide of 14-year-old son
Two years ago, Kayla was diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer.
Listen to your body: Michigan woman diagnosed with Stage IV rectal cancer at 28
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
Silver Beach Pizza announced on Facebook it was closed, as the drowning victim was a long-time...
Drowning victim was a Silver Beach Pizza employee
Cropped Photo James Palinsad Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0
Couple sentenced for alcohol at party linked to fatal crash

Latest News

U-93 hosted the Auto show, a tradition that goes back generations in South Bend
South Bend Auto Show returns to the Century Center
McGraw coached some incredible groups of women in her time at the helm for Notre Dame women’s...
Muffet McGraw book signing raises money for Girls on the Run Michiana
There’s a need for more foster parents in Michiana, but there’s also a need for parents who are...
Wednesday’s Child: Building a brighter future for Albert
The non-competitive exhibit displays the artwork of over 50 South Bend students from grades 5-8.
32nd annual Middle School Art Exhibit now open to public