Wednesday’s Child: Michigan teen loves Italian food

Mich. (WNDU) - If you want to impress 13-year-old Asher, you should take him to an Italian restaurant. This Michigan foster child loves meatballs and even has his own special recipe! His story is provided by Grant Me Hope and the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE).

“I am a very good cook and a very good baker,” said Asher.

As for that meatball recipe?

“There’s a special way that I make them. I take ground beef. I put basil parsley, dill, some beef broth, and then I fry it with some olive oil. Yes, I would like to be a chef,” said Asher.

Asher likes to figure out how things operate. He would also like to build his own creations.

“I want to become a mechanical engineer so I can build a hover motorcycle,” said Asher. “It will be powered by jet propulsion.”

Until his invention is ready to go, Asher will rely on his bicycle for transportation. He loves riding his bike.

His favorite indoor activities include playing with Legos and video games. Asher enjoys Pokémon and Minecraft. He enjoys all the Star Wars movies and SpongeBob shows.

“I just think that SpongeBob is a hilarious character overall,” said Asher. “It’s just a funny show.”

He hopes his future forever family will like to watch it too. He also hopes his adoptive family has pets; preferably cats.

Asher is easy to get along with and kind to others.

“The best way to describe me is joyful, cheery, and funny,” said Asher.

If you would like to learn more about Asher, click here for links to Grant Me Hope and Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange:

http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/michigan/boys/asher/

https://www.mare.org/For-Families/View-Waiting-Children/view/Detail?id=35633

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.