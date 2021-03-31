Advertisement

Wednesday marks 90th anniversary of Knute Rockne’s death

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today is the anniversary of one of the darkest days in sports history.

Legendary Notre Dame football coach Knute Rockne died in a plane crash 90 years ago today.

The plane crashed in a wheat field in Kansas, killing Rockne and seven others.

“The Rock” was one of the most famous people in America when he died. His death was a national tragedy.

His funeral at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart was the first funeral ever broadcast nationally on radio.

He’s buried at Highland Cemetery in South Bend.

He led Notre Dame to 105 wins and three national championships.

