Verhaeghe paces Panthers over Red Wings, 4-1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals to lift the Florida Panthers over the Detroit Red Wings 4-1. Brett Connolly scored his 100th NHL goal and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored a goal for the Panthers, who have won three straight. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. Filip Zadina scored for the Red Wings. Calvin Pickard allowed three goals on eight shots before being replaced by Thomas Greiss, who stopped 24 shots. The Red Wings have lost six consecutive road games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)