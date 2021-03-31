Pinwheels planted for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday, 1,000 pinwheels were planted on the CAPS Grounds in Elkhart, kicking off National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The pinwheel was introduced as the national symbol of child abuse prevention back in 2008.

It conveys the message that every child deserves the chance to be raised in a healthy, safe and nurturing environment.

Officials at CAPS say its mission is to support families to ensure that every child is free from abuse and neglect.

“We want to work with families to strengthen them, while they’re pregnant or even before, to support them so that when they do have children, they can raise them in a happy, healthy family with the support that they need and the protective factors that they need,” says Melinda Konrath-Fielding, CAPS President and CEO.

Several businesses throughout Elkhart County are sponsoring pinwheel gardens to help bring more awareness to child abuse prevention.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.