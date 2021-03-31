Advertisement

Pinwheels planted for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday, 1,000 pinwheels were planted on the CAPS Grounds in Elkhart, kicking off National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The pinwheel was introduced as the national symbol of child abuse prevention back in 2008.

It conveys the message that every child deserves the chance to be raised in a healthy, safe and nurturing environment.

Officials at CAPS say its mission is to support families to ensure that every child is free from abuse and neglect.

“We want to work with families to strengthen them, while they’re pregnant or even before, to support them so that when they do have children, they can raise them in a happy, healthy family with the support that they need and the protective factors that they need,” says Melinda Konrath-Fielding, CAPS President and CEO.

Several businesses throughout Elkhart County are sponsoring pinwheel gardens to help bring more awareness to child abuse prevention.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are mourning the recent suicide of 14-year-old Aydan Leis.
LaGrange County family grieving suicide of 14-year-old son
Two years ago, Kayla was diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer.
Listen to your body: Michigan woman diagnosed with Stage IV rectal cancer at 28
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
Silver Beach Pizza announced on Facebook it was closed, as the drowning victim was a long-time...
Drowning victim was a Silver Beach Pizza employee
Cropped Photo James Palinsad Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0
Couple sentenced for alcohol at party linked to fatal crash

Latest News

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Trojca)
Medical Moment: Magic bullet for triple negative breast cancer
Duo Form today broke ground on a 40,000 square foot plant expansion that had been shelved when...
Duo Form revives expansion plans in Edwardsburg
Berrien County in the midst of increase of COVID-19 cases
Will Indiana students be required to have Covid-19 vaccine?