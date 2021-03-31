Pfizer breaks ground on new Michigan facility

PORTAGE, Mich. (WNDU) - Pfizer broke ground on a new Michigan production facility.

Construction will begin on the multi-story building on Pfizer’s global manufacturing campus.

That’s in Portage, about 10 miles from Kalamazoo.

The $465 million facility is expected to be in operation in 2025.

And it’s expected to bring over 400 jobs to the area.

“We are fortunate to be in a community and state that supports out investment and has high quality colleagues that we can hire and a good pipeline out of the university so this is really been a wonderful place for us to do our work,” says Mike McDermott, president of Pfizer Global Supply.

And Pfizer is also announcing groundbreaking information today, stating their vaccine is 100-percent effective in children 12 to 15.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.