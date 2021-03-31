Advertisement

Medical Moment: Magic bullet for triple negative breast cancer

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After years of few treatments for recurrent triple negative breast cancer, there’s now a drug that doctors say moves the needle.

Today, more on the treatment that stops the spread of this aggressive cancer.

About 15 percent of all women diagnosed with breast cancer have triple negative breast cancer.

In the past, if the cancer returned, patients have had very few options.

But Martie Salt has more on a newly approved drug stopping cancer in its tracks.

It also has a bystander effect, meaning the drug is released not only into the cancer cell, but it also killed cancer cells outside the target.

