Krasl Art Center gears up for spring break

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for something fun to do with the kids this spring break, head to St. Joseph, Michigan.

The Krasl Art Center will be offering spring break camps next week for kids in kindergarten and up.

The camps will include clay activities and nature-inspired projects.

Kids will also explore the brand-new exhibition Boom Bloom.

“The artist has both large-scale paintings and very very small, minute detailed imagery,” said Julia Gourley Donohue. “And on the pedestals, some wall hanging pieces are 3D sculptural objects made out of ceramic.”

Boom Bloom will officially open to the public on April 3rd.

For more information on spring break camps and other activities happening at the Krasl Art Center, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.