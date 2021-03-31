Advertisement

Krasl Art Center gears up for spring break

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for something fun to do with the kids this spring break, head to St. Joseph, Michigan.

The Krasl Art Center will be offering spring break camps next week for kids in kindergarten and up.

The camps will include clay activities and nature-inspired projects.

Kids will also explore the brand-new exhibition Boom Bloom.

“The artist has both large-scale paintings and very very small, minute detailed imagery,” said Julia Gourley Donohue. “And on the pedestals, some wall hanging pieces are 3D sculptural objects made out of ceramic.”

Boom Bloom will officially open to the public on April 3rd.

For more information on spring break camps and other activities happening at the Krasl Art Center, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are mourning the recent suicide of 14-year-old Aydan Leis.
LaGrange County family grieving suicide of 14-year-old son
Two years ago, Kayla was diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer.
Listen to your body: Michigan woman diagnosed with Stage IV rectal cancer at 28
Silver Beach Pizza announced on Facebook it was closed, as the drowning victim was a long-time...
Drowning victim was a Silver Beach Pizza employee
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
Cropped Photo James Palinsad Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0
Couple sentenced for alcohol at party linked to fatal crash

Latest News

Jeremiah Jordan
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing boy
Animal Emergency Clinic in Mishawaka closing, changing structure
Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan
Berrien County prosecutor clarifies investigation findings into HSSM former employees
Vaccine Tracker: Eligibility and Fulton County
Vaccine Tracker: Indiana eligibility and a closer look at Fulton County