Jersey Mike’s has annual Day of Giving Wednesday

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Jersey Mike’s is having their 11th annual Day of Giving.

Our local Jersey Mike’s are partnering with Big Brother Big Sister.

100-percent of today’s sales at both the South Bend and Mishawaka locations will be donated to the program.

All you have to do is order a sandwich for pickup or delivery.

And your order will have a big impact on kids in the area.

“Right now we have dozens of kids that are on the waiting list. They need big brothers and big sisters. We have big backlog of kids that need support, that need someone to step up in their life and say hey I want to help you I want to spend time with you. And maybe that’s an hour a week. I’m a former little, I’m a former big now. Being on the board of directors has allowed me to come full circle to be able to give back to this community and I can tell you as a former little it changed my life. This program has changed my life,” says TJ Jorgensen.

Both locations are open until 9 tonight.

You can also donate on the Jersey Mike’s website.

