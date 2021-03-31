Advertisement

Irish running back Chris Tyree wants to build larger role during spring ball

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, the Notre Dame football team held its second practice of spring ball.

One player who really wants to improve his game this spring is running back Chris Tyree.

After an impressive true freshman campaign where he ran for 496 yards on 6.8 yards per carry, Tyree wanted to get even better, and he built up some muscle this offseason.

Tyree hopes that added weight, and a full spring of practice, could help elevate his game in 2021.

“One goal for me is just to expand my role,” Tyree said. “I am really confident at what I can do on the field and it’s up to me to be able to show that to more people. Just one, being more confident in my role and making sure that I show the playmaking ability I am capable of.”

Tyree will be able to showcase his playmaking capabilities in Notre Dame’s next spring practice, which is Thursday morning at 7:50 AM.

