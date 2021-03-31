Hoosiers age 16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana has opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to all Hoosiers age 16 and older in the state’s latest expansion of its vaccination efforts days before it plans to lift a statewide mask mandate.

Gov. Eric Holcomb had announced Wednesday’s planned vaccine expansion to those 16 and older last week, while also announcing plans to lift the mask mandate and remaining COVID-19 business restrictions on April 6.

Wednesday’s expansion of vaccine eligibility for youths and people in their 20s comes two days after state health officials expanded vaccine eligibility to people ages 30 to 39.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

You can find much more information at http://ourshot.in.gov/