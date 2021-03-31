Four Winds Field hosting two exhibition games for Cubs Alternate Site team

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Winds Field will see professional baseball for the first time in nearly 18 months in April.

The Chicago Cubs Alternate Site team will play two exhibition games against the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox Alternate Site teams on Saturday, April 10 and Saturday, April 17.

Gates open at 1:00 p.m. and first pitch is set for 2:05 p.m.

There will be 1,000 tickets available for sale at SouthBendCubs.com and cost $10.00 for general admission.

Fans will be asked to physical distance in the stands from fans they do not know. The first two rows will be part of the MLB mandated buffer zone and therefore, unavailable to fans.

Masks must be worn at all times when in public spaces such as restrooms, on the concourse, entering the stadium and walking to seats. Masks may be removed when eating or drinking.

“We are incredibly thankful to the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball for allowing us the opportunity to host fans at these games,” said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. “Just as the players need to stay conditioned for the upcoming season, our staff will use these games as a tune-up for the upcoming Minor League Baseball season.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 2 at 12:00 on the South Bend Cubs website.

