Former Irish quarterback Ian Book wants to compete on Pro Day

NBC Sports has Book rated as the 14th best quarterback prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Wednesday on campus, Notre Dame football will have it’s Pro Day.

Former Irish quarterback Ian Book is looking to turn some heads.

Book doesn't care about those rankings, he just wants to show NFL teams tomorrow what he is made of.

Book doesn’t care about those rankings, he just wants to show NFL teams tomorrow what he is made of.

“I just want to show I can compete especially at this Pro Day and make all of the throws out on the field,” Book said. “Everything will take care of itself. That’s what I keep telling myself. There’s other quarterbacks that are great. They’ll end up playing on Sundays and picked up. I just have to control what I can control. I just want to go out there and compete and have fun. The three things I want to show are leadership, accuracy and my playmaking ability. Those are the three things I pride myself on and think I do pretty well and can separate myself from the other quarterbacks.”

Book and 13 other Domers will partake in Pro Day tomorrow..

Notre Dame fans can watch the action from home. Pro Day gets started at 11 AM on NBCSN.

