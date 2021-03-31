Advertisement

Elkhart police looking for burglary suspect

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police need your help identifying a suspect in a burglary case.

Police haven’t released details about the burglary, but they posted this video of the suspect from March 11 on YouTube.

If you have any information on the crime or the identity of this suspect, you’re asked to call Elkhart police or Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 389-4767.

You can also email their tip line and remain anonymous.

