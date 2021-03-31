Advertisement

Drop in Temperatures with Snow Flurries Possible

A cold front has moved through and this will usher in cooler air for the next 48 hours. Snow flurries are also likely through Thursday. See the details in your First Alert Forecast right here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

WEDNESDAY: The cold front moved through early this morning. The downward temperature trend has started. The light showers overnight made things damp. Drying out but remaining chilly and breezy throughout the day with a mixture of sun and clouds. High of 43.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Turning cold late with increasing clouds and a few flurries possible. Breezy. Lows in the 20s. Low of 26.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy throughout the day with lake effect snow flurries possible during the day. Remaining breezy and cold. Highs do not get out of the 30s. High of 35.

FRIDAY: The sun returns in full with the winds shifting out of the South and West. The warming trend will begin heading into Easter weekend. Highs back into the low 50s late in the day. High of 51.

LONGE RANGE: Sunshine remain through Easter with a few high clouds late in the weekend. Temperatures will likely reach 70 on Easter and for the next few days to start next week. Clouds move back in by the middle of next week with Rain showers possible heading into Tuesday and Wednesday. Staying mild through the first full week of April.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, March 30th 2021

Tuesday’s High: 70

Tuesday’s Low: 46

Precipitation: 0.07″

