Berrien County prosecutor clarifies investigation findings into HSSM former employees

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One day after an investigation into the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan came to an end, Berrien County Prosecutor Steven Pierangeli is clarifying his findings.

After interviewing witnesses and following up on allegations made by the HSSM’s Board of Directors, investigators did not find any evidence of criminal activity, Pierangeli told 16 News Now Tuesday.

“We did not find any evidence of criminal activity involved, we did not find anything to proceed on with criminal charges by our office,” Pierangeli says.

Instead of addressing the prosecutor’s findings, Board President Ron Klemm decided to double down on his previous allegations towards former executive director Jill Svoboda. In a statement made on Monday, Klemm claimed he had surveillance video of Svoboda and her staff removing items from the Humane Society prior to resigning a little over one month ago.

However, after asking Pierangeli about those allegations, he says all video surveillance had already been reviewed.

“There was surveillance footage that was reviewed involving items that were thrown in the trash that was Investigated. It did not appear to be any type of criminal activity. It appeared to be, based on investigation and the statements that were given by witnesses, old files, trash, and things that ordinarily would be thrown out either way,” Pierangeli says.

When 16 News Now reached out to Klemm Tuesday requesting to release any surveillance footage that would support his claims, Klemm responded by saying, “We’ve decided that we are not going to provide the video footage. We’re not interested in talking about the past, we’ve moved on. We are focused on Animal Welfare and the potential of this organization.”

Nonetheless, moving forward without addressing the shelter’s past is highly unlikely, especially without the support of its major donors. Sensational Spas became one of the first major donors to publicly announce withdrawing from any further donations to HSSM last week.

In addition, many community members are demanding officials to hold Klemm accountable for what former staffers have called an ongoing ‘toxic work environment.’

Though, because HSSM is privately funded, and have an independently elected board, Pierangeli says anything outside of criminal activity can only be addressed within the shelter’s Board of Directors.

“Any criminal activity we would investigate. Any internal policies or directives along those lines, we can’t get involved in. Anything in terms of the internal workings who oversees that, that is simply a matter for the Board of Directors and their bylaws, and has nothing to do with this criminal investigation,” Pierangeli says.

Looking ahead, community members are are expected to gather for a protest outside HSSM Saturday at 11 a.m. Until then, 16 News Now will continue bring the latest developments reagrding this developing story on-air and online.

