Berrien County in the midst of increase of COVID-19 cases

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Health officials in Berrien County gave an update on the county’s fight against COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Right now, officials say the county is in the midst of a continued increase in cases, with roughly 48 new cases per day on average, and they say that number has been steadily increasing over the last three weeks.

But the increase in cases is not only happening in Berrien County; it’s happening all across Michigan.

Meanwhile, officials say they’re also seeing more cases in young adults, as well as school-aged children, especially among middle and high schoolers.

“It’s a little bit difficult to compare age trends and break downs right now, compared to where we were in the fall however, though, because the vaccine definitely plays a difference. It makes a difference in how this all plays out. So, it’s possible what we’re really seeing is the absence of hundreds and hundred and hundreds of cases amongst older adults that are very well-protected,” says Nicki Britten with the Berrien County Health Department.

Health officials also say COVID variants are factor when it comes to the increased case numbers across the state.

According to the CDC, Florida has the highest confirmed cases of the variant first discovered in the U.K.

But Michigan has the second highest number, with more than 1,200 cases.

The governor says increased activity worsens the spread, which is why she is reluctant to ease up on mask mandates and capacity restrictions.

The U.K. variant has been confirmed in 49 states, and another variant first identified in South Africa has been confirmed in 30 states.

But the CDC says those numbers only represent confirmed cases, and there are likely many more out there.

