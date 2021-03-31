Advertisement

Berrien County in the midst of increase of COVID-19 cases

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Health officials in Berrien County gave an update on the county’s fight against COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Right now, officials say the county is in the midst of a continued increase in cases, with roughly 48 new cases per day on average, and they say that number has been steadily increasing over the last three weeks.

But the increase in cases is not only happening in Berrien County; it’s happening all across Michigan.

Meanwhile, officials say they’re also seeing more cases in young adults, as well as school-aged children, especially among middle and high schoolers.

“It’s a little bit difficult to compare age trends and break downs right now, compared to where we were in the fall however, though, because the vaccine definitely plays a difference. It makes a difference in how this all plays out. So, it’s possible what we’re really seeing is the absence of hundreds and hundred and hundreds of cases amongst older adults that are very well-protected,” says Nicki Britten with the Berrien County Health Department.

Health officials also say COVID variants are factor when it comes to the increased case numbers across the state.

According to the CDC, Florida has the highest confirmed cases of the variant first discovered in the U.K.

But Michigan has the second highest number, with more than 1,200 cases.

The governor says increased activity worsens the spread, which is why she is reluctant to ease up on mask mandates and capacity restrictions.

The U.K. variant has been confirmed in 49 states, and another variant first identified in South Africa has been confirmed in 30 states.

But the CDC says those numbers only represent confirmed cases, and there are likely many more out there.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are mourning the recent suicide of 14-year-old Aydan Leis.
LaGrange County family grieving suicide of 14-year-old son
Two years ago, Kayla was diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer.
Listen to your body: Michigan woman diagnosed with Stage IV rectal cancer at 28
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
Silver Beach Pizza announced on Facebook it was closed, as the drowning victim was a long-time...
Drowning victim was a Silver Beach Pizza employee
Cropped Photo James Palinsad Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0
Couple sentenced for alcohol at party linked to fatal crash

Latest News

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Trojca)
Medical Moment: Magic bullet for triple negative breast cancer
Duo Form today broke ground on a 40,000 square foot plant expansion that had been shelved when...
Duo Form revives expansion plans in Edwardsburg
1,000 pinwheels were planted on the CAPS Grounds in Elkhart, kicking off National Child Abuse...
Pinwheels planted for National Child Abuse Prevention Month
Will Indiana students be required to have Covid-19 vaccine?