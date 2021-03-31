Advertisement

Benton Harbor advances to regional championship with 61-57 win over Lakeshore

The Tigers were led by senior point guard Kentrell Pullian, who poured in 28 points in the regional semifinals.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Tuesday night, Benton Harbor took down a tough Lakeshore Lancer squad 61-57 to advance to the regional championship game.

“Our main thing is to play defense and execute the plan on offense,” Pullian said. “Our goal tonight was to win. It feels great man.”

Benton Harbor head coach Corey Sterling is just grateful his team gets to play during the circumstances.

“It feels good but it’s just a blessing to be playing,” Sterling said. “Again, with COVID, we are just happy to be playing. We are going to keep on playing and keep on trying to win but when it’s over, it’s a blessing.”

It’s not over yet for the Tigers.

Benton Harbor will host Hopkins on Thursday night at 6 PM for the Regional Championship.

