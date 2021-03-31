Advertisement

Animal Emergency Clinic in Mishawaka closing, changing structure

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Animal Emergency Clinic in Mishawaka, as we know it, is closing its doors for good this week.

They’ve announced that this Thursday will be their last overnight, and they’ll be closing at 7:30 Friday morning.

The goal is to reopen on Monday April 12 under the new name of Night Owls Wellness & Urgent Care.

They stress that they’re not out to become “a regular practice with long-term clientele,” but rather somewhere pet owners can go in times of crisis.

