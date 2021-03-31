Advertisement

UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing boy

Jeremiah Jordan
Jeremiah Jordan(Lawrence Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WNDU) - UPDATE: This Amber Alert has been canceled. Police haven’t released any other information yet.

Original Post:

An Amber Alert has been issued for 10-year-old Jeremiah Jordan. The suspect is a white woman, 5′5″ tall and 110 pounds, driving a dark green 2005 Honda Pilot.

From the Lawrence Police Department:

The Lawrence Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Lawrence, Indiana which is 17 miles north east of Indianapolis.

The victim, Jeremiah Jordan, is a 10 year old black male, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 110 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing black coat, green shirt with 8 on the front and blue jeans.  Jeremiah was last seen on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 7:30 am in Lawrence, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, is a white female 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, last seen wearing black coat, light colored hoodie, and black pants  and driving a dark green 2005 Honda Pilot, back windows are tinted, and passenger side rear hubcap is missing, with an Indiana paper plate of L803234.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-4517 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are mourning the recent suicide of 14-year-old Aydan Leis.
LaGrange County family grieving suicide of 14-year-old son
Two years ago, Kayla was diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer.
Listen to your body: Michigan woman diagnosed with Stage IV rectal cancer at 28
Silver Beach Pizza announced on Facebook it was closed, as the drowning victim was a long-time...
Drowning victim was a Silver Beach Pizza employee
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11
Cropped Photo James Palinsad Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0
Couple sentenced for alcohol at party linked to fatal crash

Latest News

If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids this spring break, head to St. Joseph,...
Krasl Art Center gears up for spring break
Animal Emergency Clinic in Mishawaka closing, changing structure
Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan
Berrien County prosecutor clarifies investigation findings into HSSM former employees
Vaccine Tracker: Eligibility and Fulton County
Vaccine Tracker: Indiana eligibility and a closer look at Fulton County