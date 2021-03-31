16 Domers participate in NFL Pro Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Instead of zoom interviews like last year, NFL teams made their way to South Bend Wednesday to watch some Notre Dame football players work out in person on Pro Day.

At the Irish Athletics Center, 16 Domers showcased their skills in front of NFL scouts.

Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is a projected first round pick and led all participants today with a 36.5 inch vertical jump. Tight end Tommy Tremble also tied JOK with that mark.

“It’s been a beautiful process,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “Monumental something that you always remember. It’s a different type of process as you have more time to take care of your body at a level that prepares you for the future or prepares you for what’s next.”

Offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg hit 33 reps on the bench press. Fellow offensive lineman Robert Hainsey was right behind Eichenberg with 32 reps on the bench.

“I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity,” Eichenberg said. “It’s not about getting drafted, it’s about having a long career. I just hope I go to a team that needs me and I can help them win.”

Cornerback Nick McCloud ran the fastest 40 in 4.37 seconds.

Quarterback Ian Book showed off the arm during some passing plays. It was a Pro Day Notre Dame was proud of as several Domers took the next step towards their NFL future.

“It doesn’t matter, I’d go anywhere and push whoever they have as the starter and try to get better and compete with him,” Book said. “Whatever I can do to help that team win is what I’ll do.”

Here is a full list of the numbers and measurements of the 16 Notre Dame football players who participated in Wednesday’s Pro Day:

The numbers from 2021 Pro Day ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/VBzMQIqzgz — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) March 31, 2021

Colts head coach Frank Reich and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin were both in attendance at Wednesday’s Pro Day.

They’ve both selected a couple of Domers over the last few seasons. The Colts selected offensive lineman Quenton Nelson in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Former Irish wide receiver Chase Claypool was drafted by Pittsburgh in the second round of last year’s draft.

Notre Dame fans will have to wait until April 29 to see if Reich and Tomlin will draft a former Irish football player again.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.