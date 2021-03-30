Advertisement

The Chief Ice Cream opens new location in Granger

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are a fan of The Chief Ice Cream, you are in luck.

The Goshen staple opened a second location in Granger over the weekend.

The Chief is famous for its creamy, home-made ice cream.

And the secret? The ice cream machine.

“We use a 1950s antique machine,” said owner Tracy Klopfenstein. “You can’t get them anymore and it’s so good because it puts very little air in. You know, much of the ice cream you buy today is whipped up with air. So that’s why it’s so dense and creamy.”

In addition to the creamy ice cream, The Chief focuses on supporting the community and creating unforgettable memories for families.

The new location is at 12479 Adams Road in Granger, and there is a drive-thru too.

The hours are Monday through Saturday, 12 – 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2 - 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two years ago, Kayla was diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer.
Listen to your body: Michigan woman diagnosed with Stage IV rectal cancer at 28
Breaking news update
Man drowns after being swept over Silver Beach pier
Silver Beach Pizza announced on Facebook it was closed, as the drowning victim was a long-time...
Drowning victim was a Silver Beach Pizza employee
Starting March 31st, Hoosiers 16 and over will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hoosiers should stay cautious even after full vaccination, doctor says
COVID-19 variant detected in St. Joseph County

Latest News

The Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office says no criminal charges will be filed after an...
Berrien Co. Prosecutor finds no wrongdoing by Humane Society of SW Michigan former executive director
3-29 Fully Vaccinated Michiana
Vaccine Tracker: Are Indiana and Michigan ready for ages 16 and up?
According to survey by the U.S. Census Bureau, less than 30 percent of South Bend households...
Internet home connections & hot-spots to be distributed to more than 1700 South Bend students
Silver Beach Pizza announced on Facebook it was closed, as the drowning victim was a long-time...
Drowning victim was a Silver Beach Pizza employee