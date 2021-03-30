The Chief Ice Cream opens new location in Granger

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are a fan of The Chief Ice Cream, you are in luck.

The Goshen staple opened a second location in Granger over the weekend.

The Chief is famous for its creamy, home-made ice cream.

And the secret? The ice cream machine.

“We use a 1950s antique machine,” said owner Tracy Klopfenstein. “You can’t get them anymore and it’s so good because it puts very little air in. You know, much of the ice cream you buy today is whipped up with air. So that’s why it’s so dense and creamy.”

In addition to the creamy ice cream, The Chief focuses on supporting the community and creating unforgettable memories for families.

The new location is at 12479 Adams Road in Granger, and there is a drive-thru too.

The hours are Monday through Saturday, 12 – 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2 - 9:30 p.m.

