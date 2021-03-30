Roller Coaster Weather: Sun to Snowflakes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TUESDAY: A mild start with lots of sunshine. Clouds move in quickly by the early afternoon. Showers hold off until later this evening as temperatures rise into the middle 60s this afternoon. Breezy as well, winds gusting to 30-35 mph later this afternoon. High of 64.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers move in after 6 pm with most of the area seeing scattered showers throughout the evening and overnight hours. Just light scattered showers as the breeze will lighten as the cold front passes early Wednesday morning. Temperatures begin to cool. Low of 34.

WEDNESDAY: A few light sprinkles with a few mixed flurries ends early in the morning. Temperatures will be very chilly throughout the afternoon, highs only reaching the middle 40s. The potential for a few snow flurries late in the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. High of 43.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High in the middle 30s with winds coming off the lake from the northwest. This will create the chances for some lake effect rain and snow showers through the early afternoon. High of 35.

LONGE RANGE: The chilly weather begins to end. We try to warm up under full sunshine through the end of the week. The temperatures rise under the sunshine with calmer winds into the upper 60s by Easter Sunday and potentially seeing our first 70 Monday! Lots of warmth on the way, we just have to get through the next 48-72 hours!

