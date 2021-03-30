Advertisement

New Michigan expungement laws go into effect April 11

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Mich. (WNDU) - Looking for a new start?

Starting April 11, New Michigan Expungement Laws go into effect.

Berrien County Prosecutor Steven Pierangeli says the new laws include a package of 7 different bills that greatly expands the ability for people to have prior convictions expunged or set aside.

Under the new law, residents could petition to have up to 3 felony convictions, an unlimited amount of misdemeanors, and traffic offenses expunged from their record.

Pierangeli says he is already beginning to work with residents how they can take advantage and start fresh.

“I’m also working with the Self-Help Resource Center doing presentations around the county and local churches about the new expungement laws, who will be eligible, and what kind of convictions are eligible to be set aside,” he says.

Pierangeli is presenting tonight in Benton Township. You can join in on that presentation virtually from 6-7 p.m. by clicking here. The link will take you to Zoom’s website, where you can join the meeting by entering the info below.

Zoom meeting ID: 867 5655 7539

Passcode: hwc1sy

