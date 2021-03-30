Advertisement

Michiana’s own Scott Drew leads Baylor to first final four in 71 years

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 27: Head coach Scott Drew of the Baylor Bears celebrates the teamÕs...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 27: Head coach Scott Drew of the Baylor Bears celebrates the teamÕs win against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2021 NCAA Division I MenÕs Basketball Tournament held at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 27, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Trevor Brown Jr/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)(Trevor Brown Jr | NCAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Baylor reached the Final Four for the first time in 71 years, getting 22 points from MaCio Teague and a dominating defensive performance from Davion Mitchell to beat Arkansas 81-72. The South Region final was a reunion of former Southwest Conference programs aiming to join another (Houston) in the Final Four. The top-seeded Bears had not been able to get over the Elite Eight hump in two previous tries under Scott Drew and appeared to be barreling toward a blowout. The Razorbacks trimmed an 18-point lead down to four. The Bears ran away from there, right into next weekend’s Final Four against the Cougars.

Drew lived in Mishawaka, Indiana from 1976 to 1988. He attended Penn High School for three years before transferring to Valparaiso High School for his senior year. Drew’s dad, Homer, had taken the head coaching job for the Valparaiso University men’s basketball program.

