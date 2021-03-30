Medical Moment: First microwave ablation treatment burns away liver tumors

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a first-in-the-world technique for zapping large liver tumors.

Details on the treatment, in today’s Medical Moment.

This year, over 40,000 people in the U.S will be diagnosed with liver cancer.

The gold standard for treating it involves cutting the tumor and the surrounding liver out of the body.

But now, Martie Salt has details on the first hospital in the world to perform a new technique that’s burning away tennis ball-sized tumors.

Surgeons also perform a biopsy during the procedure using a very small needle under the camera to confirm the diagnosis.

Following this groundbreaking procedure, the patient is doing well, and scans show no trace of the tumor.

