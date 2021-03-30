McDonald powers Arizona past Indiana and into Final Four

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Aari McDonald scored 33 points and No. 3 seed Arizona beat No. 4 Indiana 66-53 to earn its first trip to the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament. McDonald did everything for the Wildcats, from slashing drives to a banked-in 3-pointer. She briefly left the game with a twisted ankle with 2:35 left, but limped back on and scored six more points. Arizona advanced to Friday’s national semifinal against top-seeded UConn. Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points for Indiana, which was playing its first Elite Eight game.

