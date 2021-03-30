Advertisement

McDonald powers Arizona past Indiana and into Final Four

Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points for Indiana, which was playing its first Elite Eight game.
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 29: in the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball...
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 29: in the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Alamodome on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)(C. Morgan Engel | NCAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Aari McDonald scored 33 points and No. 3 seed Arizona beat No. 4 Indiana 66-53 to earn its first trip to the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament. McDonald did everything for the Wildcats, from slashing drives to a banked-in 3-pointer. She briefly left the game with a twisted ankle with 2:35 left, but limped back on and scored six more points. Arizona advanced to Friday’s national semifinal against top-seeded UConn. Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points for Indiana, which was playing its first Elite Eight game.

