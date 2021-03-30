Local students receive National Scholastic Art and Writing awards

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some students are being recognized for their work in this year’s National Scholastic Art and Writing awards.

Three students in the South Bend Community School Corporation received gold keys and silver medals for their work.

Twelve students from throughout the region were awarded gold keys, the highest level of achievement on the northwest Indiana and lower southwest Michigan regional level.

The three winners from the South Bend Community School Corporation are eighth grader Aurora Exner from LaSalle Academy, tenth grader Sofia Frazee from John Adams High School, and eleventh grader Latrice Holt from Clay High School.

