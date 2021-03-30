Advertisement

La Lumiere begins run for Geico National Title on Wednesday

La Lumiere hopes they can bring the title home again this year.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA PORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - In Northwest Indiana, there is only one high school boys basketball team still competing this season - the La Lumiere Lakers.

La Lumiere is one of just 10 high school hoops programs to be selected to compete in the 2021 Geico Nationals boys basketball tournament.

“This is what we worked for all year,” La Lumiere junior guard JJ Starling said. “Going through competitive practices, the hard games on the schedule. We are looking forward to it.”

The Lakers are the 10 seed, but they won the national title back in 2017. La Lumiere hopes they can bring the title home again this year.

“We’re just going to play loose and play basketball,” La Lumiere head basketball coach Patrick Holmes said. “One thing we’ve got to do well is really take care of the basketball. It’s plagued us this year with untimely turnovers. Just be solid with the basketball and keeping it simple. We hope everyone can tune in, and we can represent Northwest Indiana. Hopefully we can bring a title back to Northwest Indiana here.”

La Lumiere’s run for the national title begins on Wednesday at 6 PM against Prolific Prep. Round 1 from Fort Myers, Florida will air on ESPN3.

