Former Irish offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg believes he can play right away in NFL

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s Pro Day is this Wednesday, and scouts will get to take a close look at four Notre Dame offensive lineman.

The highest rated draft prospect of the crop of big uglies is offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg.

Since 2009, every Notre Dame left tackle has been a first round draft pick. Right now, Eichenberg is projected to be selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Eichenberg believes it doesn’t matter where he get’s drafted, he’ll make an impact at the next level.

“The biggest selling point for me is I think I am consistent,” Eichenberg said. “I think I am a guy you can plug in and play right now. I’m not a guy that needs a lot of development. I think I’ve been coached well. I use my technique and fundamentals very well. For me, a lot of people knock me for the athleticism. I’m on the offensive line. I’m not running a route or anything. I guess it’s a little bit different but I think I am a guy that can go in there to the NFL and play right away.”

There will be several teams in attendance at Notre Dame’s Pro Day on Wednesday to watch Eichenberg and the 13 other Domers.

Notre Dame fans at home can watch Pro Day on TV as well.

It airs live Wednesday at 11 AM on NBC Sports Network.

