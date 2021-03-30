Former Benton Harbor basketball star Kysre Gondrezick declares for WNBA Draft

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (WNDU) - Former Benton Harbor High School basketball star Kysre Gondrezick has declared for the 2021 WNBA Draft.

As a West Virginia Mountaineer, Gondrezick averaged 19.5 points per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the field.

Gondrezick says playing in Morgantown has been a privilege of a lifetime.

According to ESPN, Gondrezick is projected to be a third-round pick.

