Former Benton Harbor basketball star Kysre Gondrezick declares for WNBA Draft

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (WNDU) - Former Benton Harbor High School basketball star Kysre Gondrezick has declared for the 2021 WNBA Draft.

As a West Virginia Mountaineer, Gondrezick averaged 19.5 points per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the field.

Gondrezick says playing in Morgantown has been a privilege of a lifetime.

According to ESPN, Gondrezick is projected to be a third-round pick.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

