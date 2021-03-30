Federal school accountability changing in Michigan

Mich. (WNDU) - New and important information for parents of Michigan students.

The state of Michigan has received a waiver excusing the state from federal accountability procedures measuring student success.

Let’s explain what this means.

The U.S. Department of Education says the goal of the waivers is to allow schools to focus on the needs of students after COVID-19 disrupted classrooms across the state.

Michigan is still waiting on a decision from the federal department on whether standardized testing will be waived for this school year as well.

