Advertisement

Edwardsburg takes down undefeated Buchanan to advance to regional title game

Now, the Eddies have a chance to compete for the regional championship.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - On Monday night, Edwardsburg knocked out the undefeated Buchanan Bucks 67-47 in the regional semifinal.

Now, the Eddies have a chance to compete for the regional championship.

“To win a regional title here at home would be amazing,” Edwardsburg head coach Jon Pobuda said. “We’ve had opportunities in the past where we’ve gotten to that regional championship but we’ve always come against some solid teams and we’ve struggled size wise. We are not the biggest team but to be able to do it here on our home court in front of our community, it would be amazing.”

The Eddies will face Wayland in the Regional Championship Wednesday night at 7 PM, and it’s a huge opportunity for the Edwardsburg.

In other Michigan girls regional scores from Monday night, Colon tops St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 52-49.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news update
Man drowns after being swept over Silver Beach pier
Two years ago, Kayla was diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer.
Listen to your body: Michigan woman diagnosed with Stage IV rectal cancer at 28
Silver Beach Pizza announced on Facebook it was closed, as the drowning victim was a long-time...
Drowning victim was a Silver Beach Pizza employee
Starting March 31st, Hoosiers 16 and over will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hoosiers should stay cautious even after full vaccination, doctor says
COVID-19 variant detected in St. Joseph County

Latest News

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 29: in the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball...
McDonald powers Arizona past Indiana and into Final Four
Former Irish offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg believes he can play right away in NFL
Rookies lead Pistons over Raptors 118-104
Westbrook records 16th triple-double, Wizards beat Pacers