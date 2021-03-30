Edwardsburg takes down undefeated Buchanan to advance to regional title game

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - On Monday night, Edwardsburg knocked out the undefeated Buchanan Bucks 67-47 in the regional semifinal.

Now, the Eddies have a chance to compete for the regional championship.

“To win a regional title here at home would be amazing,” Edwardsburg head coach Jon Pobuda said. “We’ve had opportunities in the past where we’ve gotten to that regional championship but we’ve always come against some solid teams and we’ve struggled size wise. We are not the biggest team but to be able to do it here on our home court in front of our community, it would be amazing.”

The Eddies will face Wayland in the Regional Championship Wednesday night at 7 PM, and it’s a huge opportunity for the Edwardsburg.

In other Michigan girls regional scores from Monday night, Colon tops St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 52-49.

