Dept. of Transportation announces new funding for railroad industry

(WNDU) - The Department of Transportation is announcing new funding for the railroad industry.

Tuesday, Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined the governor of Virginia and leaders from the industry to announce the American Rescue Plan.

The plan provides more than $40 billion to the transportation system.

Buttigieg says the money will help both the industry and employees during the pandemic and keep things afloat as they continue to work on the front-line.

“These funds are providing much needed assistance that will allow Amtrak to return more than 1-thousand furloughed employees to work to maintain critical rail services to passengers across the country,” Buttigieg says.

Amtrak also announced that 12 long distance routes will be back to seven days a week.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.