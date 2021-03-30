Advertisement

Couple sentenced for alcohol at party linked to fatal crash

Cropped Photo James Palinsad Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0
Cropped Photo James Palinsad Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0 (WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A western Michigan couple has been sentenced to 15 days each in a county jail after an 18-year-old who had drank alcohol during a party at their home later was killed in a crash.

MLive.com reports that David and Nichole Kooistra pleaded no contest Monday in Kent County District Court to misdemeanor allowing alcohol consumption by a minor on premises at a social gathering.

Each also has to pay fines and complete one year of probation.

Police have said that John Holmes’ blood-alcohol content was about three times Michigan’s legal limit when the car he was driving went off a road last June, flipped and caught fire.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Two years ago, Kayla was diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer.
Listen to your body: Michigan woman diagnosed with Stage IV rectal cancer at 28
Breaking news update
Man drowns after being swept over Silver Beach pier
Silver Beach Pizza announced on Facebook it was closed, as the drowning victim was a long-time...
Drowning victim was a Silver Beach Pizza employee
Starting March 31st, Hoosiers 16 and over will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hoosiers should stay cautious even after full vaccination, doctor says
St. Joseph County mask mandate extended through May

Latest News

(Source: WILX)
Michigan fines barber over Capitol protest, other violations
The Goshen staple opened a second location in Granger over the weekend.
The Chief Ice Cream opens new location in Granger
The Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office says no criminal charges will be filed after an...
Berrien Co. Prosecutor finds no wrongdoing by Humane Society of SW Michigan former executive director
3-29 Fully Vaccinated Michiana
Vaccine Tracker: Are Indiana and Michigan ready for ages 16 and up?