Berrien Co. Prosecutor finds no wrongdoing by Humane Society of SW Michigan former executive director

By Carly Miller
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office says no criminal charges will be filed after an investigation into the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan.

It’s been more than a month since the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan saw its executive director of 13 years and nearly all of her staff quit, claiming there to be a toxic work environment under the board of directors and its president Ron Klemm.

“I didn’t want to leave my position. I just felt like the organization under the direction of Ron Klemm was going in a completely opposite direction of what I had worked so hard to build,” Former Executive Director Jill Svoboda said.

Since Svoboda and a majority of her staff left, the board of directors made allegations saying there were “irregularities” including stolen property and inappropriate use of computer systems by Svoboda and her staff.

The prosecutor’s office says they found no evidence to support these claims.

“I’m not surprised that the prosecutor...there’s nothing...I’m not surprised by that. I am surprised by the board of directors’ response,” Svoboda said.

Despite the prosecutor’s findings, Klemm released a statement today standing by the allegations previously made.

“It’s more bully intent and harassment and ridicule. It’s exactly why I felt like I needed to leave my position,” Svoboda said.

Svoboda says she fears for the well-being of the humane society and hopes to see Klemm step down in the future. “I hope that everybody in our community sees that he’s not the guy for the job. He seems to be intent on bully intent and harassing me, and he should be focused on the animals, and I think he’s exposed himself to the community too much already.”

When contacted, Klemm declined to comment on camera about allegations of the board bribing employees to stay quiet and not talk to reporters about the activity going on inside the shelter.

