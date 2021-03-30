Advertisement

Bashor Children’s Home names new CEO

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Bashor Children’s Home has a new CEO.

Goshen native and longtime Bashor employee Sean McCrindle is stepping into the role as president and chief executive officer.

The current CEO is set to retire this June.

Bashor Children’s Home is a child welfare agency affiliated with the United Methodist Church providing services to at-risk children from Elkhart County.

McCrindle says he’s looking forward to continuing the mission of Bashor and leading it into the future.

