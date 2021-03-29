Vaccine Tracker: Are Indiana and Michigan ready for ages 16 and up?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In our Vaccine Tracker coverage, Indiana expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to ages 30 and up on Monday, with the state set to move to 16 and up on March 31st.

Last week, the Indiana State Department of Health said over 360,000 doses are coming into the Hoosier State, but is the infrastructure in place to get those shots into arms if the state begins to see increased demand for appointments?

First here is the latest percentage map county-by-county showing the percent fully vaccinated from COVID-19:

These numbers are based on the portion of the population over the age of 16 in Indiana and Michigan. The previous calculations up until last week were based on 18 and up, which is why you may have noticed the percentages drop the past two weeks.

Getting Indiana residents expanded access to vaccine is obviously a good thing but with 16 and up a couple days away, how vaccination sites cope with increased demand remains to be seen.

“It may be that the supply is adequate. I’m concerned about the infrastructure. For instance at St. Hedwig, if we had additional doses we might be able to expand another 10% of so, but it’s not like we could double our vaccine distribution. If we had the supply we wouldn’t have the personnel to double our output,” Dr. Mark Fox, Deputy Health Officer with the St. Joseph County Health Department says.

Turning to Michigan, Congressman Fred Upton and the Berrien County Health Department held a tele-townhall to take questions from residents on all things vaccine related. One woman asked about mobile vaccination clinics and if those are an option to reach those with transportation problems. Infrastructure concerns appear to be an issue in Michigan as well.

“So, at this point we do not have the resources available for a mobile unit. So, something like that is not necessarily on the horizon however we are consistently trying to develop more options for people who have limited access to transportation,” Nicki Britten, Berrien County Health Officer, says.

Michigan will expand eligibility to residents aged 16 and up starting on April 5th.

The big question will be once eligibility expands, do appointments become harder to find with longer wait times? That’s something we’ll keep and eye on.

