The sunshine is returning to Michiana

MONDAY: Cold start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 20s. Clear skies and a southerly breeze will bring temperatures back up, higher than Sunday afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s. Sunshine and a stiff breeze will be the highlights of this last Monday in March. High of 58.

MONDAY NIGHT: The breezy conditions stick around under clear skies. A mild evening with lows only dropping into the middle 40s. Low of 46.

TUESDAY: The days starts out mild and sunny. A mixture of sun and clouds move in during the afternoon. Temperatures warming into the 60s! Later in the evening some light showers are likely as another frontal system moves eastward through Michiana. Not a lot of rain but enough to make for a damp evening. Temperatures do drop into the 30s by morning. High of 64

WEDNESDAY: Cooler day with highs in the middle 40s with a mixture of sun and clouds but a northerly breeze will keep us below average through Thursday. High of 45.

LONGE RANGE: Temperatures hover in the 30s during the day on Thursday but the cool air doesn’t hang around long. The warm up returns by Friday and we head back up to near 70 degrees by Easter and into next week. Very few chances for precipitation over the next 10 days.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, March 28th 2021

Sunday’s High: 54

Sunday’s Low: 27

Precipitation: 0.01″

