St. Joseph County mask mandate extended through May

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County officials announcing today that the county-wide mask mandate will be extended through next month.

This comes after Governor Eric Holcomb announced that the statewide mask mandate would be lifted on April 6.

But according to St. Joseph County health officials, the rolling average of new cases per day has increased by more than 40-percent over the last three weeks.

That’s part of the reason why the county will be enforcing face coverings through the month of April, and most of May.

Businesses that are open to customers must also provide hand-sanitizer at the entrance.

