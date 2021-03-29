Advertisement

South Bend Spring Releaf Program taking requests for pickup

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s annual Spring Releaf Program is being offered on a call-in basis.

You can call 311 to request a leaf pickup from today to Friday, April 9.

Pickups will begin the week of April 12.

Leaves must be raked to the curb and should be free of sticks, trash and other debris.

Burning of leaves in South Bend is prohibited.

Residents can call 311 with any questions.

