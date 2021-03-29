Advertisement

Riley High School’s Blake Wesley to participate in national slam dunk and three-point contest

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Riley High School basketball star and Notre Dame men’s basketball signee Blake Wesley will compete in the 2021 American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk and Three-Point Contest.

The event actually takes place Tuesday at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis, but CBS will air the event in its entirety on Sunday April 4th at 4:30 PM.

Wesley is one of 24 high school athletes competing in the event.

