Advertisement

Preventing accidental poisoning in your home

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - March is Poison Prevention Awareness Month, and first responders are giving reminders about the potential dangers of items inside the house.

Items like cleaners, medicine and even make up can be deadly if your child or pet grabs it.

Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone suggests keeping those items out of out sight and out of reach.

“Look for things that are very simple and inexpensive like these that go on cabinet door,” Cherrone said, holding a childproof lock. “It may take you a few extra seconds to get that door open but it’s better than spending a few extra hours sitting in an emergency room with a child.”

It’s also important to have the poison control number on hand: 1-800-222-1222.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news update
Man drowns after being swept over Silver Beach pier
EXCLUSIVE: Elkhart woman overcomes injury and becomes a powerlifter
EXCLUSIVE: Elkhart woman overcomes injury and becomes a powerlifter
Michigan City man arrested for child solicitation
Michigan City man arrested for child solicitation
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting on Catalpa
The scene on Dragoon Trail, where the St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a fatal crash.
Victim identified in fatal crash on Dragoon Trail; FACT investigating

Latest News

Indiana COVID-19 Update
Hoosiers 30 & older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 Variant in St. Joseph County
Covid Variant in St. Joseph County
COVID-19 variant detected in St. Joseph County
What’s good here in Michiana? Well, how about a play at Lake Michigan Catholic High School...
High school students find way to perform virtually in school play