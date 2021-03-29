Preventing accidental poisoning in your home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - March is Poison Prevention Awareness Month, and first responders are giving reminders about the potential dangers of items inside the house.

Items like cleaners, medicine and even make up can be deadly if your child or pet grabs it.

Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone suggests keeping those items out of out sight and out of reach.

“Look for things that are very simple and inexpensive like these that go on cabinet door,” Cherrone said, holding a childproof lock. “It may take you a few extra seconds to get that door open but it’s better than spending a few extra hours sitting in an emergency room with a child.”

It’s also important to have the poison control number on hand: 1-800-222-1222.

