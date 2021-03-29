Notre Dame hopes to fill holes on offensive line during spring ball

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first Notre Dame football practice of the spring was Saturday, and one of the big questions surrounding the Irish football program is who will play on the offensive line?

Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly will have to replace four of the five big uglies from an offensive line last season that was up for the Joe Moore Award.

Kelly says all he knows right now is that Jarrett Patterson will play tackle, Zeke Correll will fill in at center and Josh Lugg will move to guard once the season begins.

Everything else is up for grabs, and Kelly is ready to see how it shakes out.

“Since I’ve been here we’ve always lost really good players,” Kelly said. “It’s my job and our coaches job is to replace them. You are going to see a big battle for one of the tackle positions and one of the guard positions. You are going to see a little bit of everybody. Everybody is going to get into the mix. We have a plan on how this should look. So a lot of names. We need to sort it out as it goes here.”

Kelly mentioned that offensive linemen Tosh Baker, John Dirksen and Dillan Gibbons all received first-team reps. He was also very impressed with Michael Carmody, Andrew Kristofic and Quinn Carroll. Kelly also pointed out that early enrollees Blake Fisher and Rocco Spindler each earned reps with the second team.

